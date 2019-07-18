As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Cut Stake; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shares Rose, Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Cut Holding by $5.29 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 88,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.21 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 2.53M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Backed By Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 18/05/2018 – Goldman C.E.O. Blankfein Is Likely to Step Down in December; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 716,739 shares traded or 138.75% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.38% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 5,267 are owned by Cleararc Capital. Yhb Inv Advsr holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,019 shares. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 0.14% or 21,716 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 0.07% or 39,518 shares. Nottingham Inc holds 1,064 shares. Overbrook Management invested in 3,611 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Intersect Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,176 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has 0.29% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,633 shares.

