As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Roundview Capital Has Increased Position; Realty Income (O) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Trimmed Holding by $486,180 as Valuation Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 6,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 11,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 288,008 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.27. About 493,632 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-UBS plans to shift some staff to Frankfurt after Brexit-memo; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest level in 11 years because of tax cut; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.12% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 67,374 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 77,407 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd accumulated 2.12 million shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 1.35 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Lc accumulated 23,582 shares. 58,900 are held by American National Tx. Elm Ridge Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,028 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Johnson holds 735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Services accumulated 7,746 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,737 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.11% or 3.60 million shares in its portfolio. Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca invested in 1,633 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,950 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,545 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl holds 17,324 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 5,838 are owned by Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cleararc Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,391 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 35,137 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Mackenzie stated it has 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 0.22% or 305,082 shares. Hawaii-based Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.12% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Novare Management Ltd Co stated it has 77,548 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.4% or 7,805 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd invested in 0.66% or 32,885 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,848 shares to 54,631 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).