As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Increased Its Stake by $5.36 Million; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $4.92 Million; Share Price Declined

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 98,650 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Retail Bank has 0.99% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 32,467 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 70,517 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 0.49% or 133,000 shares. 28,839 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Brighton Jones Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,259 shares. Cleararc holds 0.19% or 5,267 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). West Family Investments holds 1.89% or 39,400 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 0.05% stake. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 1,083 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares to 12,663 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,957 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest stated it has 88,718 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 21,621 shares. New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hemenway Communication Limited Liability Corporation reported 147,101 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 537,124 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 76,728 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 5,182 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Focused Invsts Lc has 4.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 674,804 were reported by Diamond Hill Cap. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,619 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 98 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,303 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).