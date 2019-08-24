As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $4.78 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Lifted by $485,590 Its Position

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 66,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 56,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 842,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.66 million, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.2%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Reaps the Benefits of Diversification; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GOLDMAN SACHS (SENIOR AT A3) & AFFIL; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS DAVID SOLOMON NAMED SOLE PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 5,345 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 31 shares. Parkside Bancorp reported 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,660 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.56% or 31,041 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited accumulated 1.03% or 112,509 shares. Grand Jean Capital accumulated 17,737 shares. South State Corporation invested in 0.86% or 43,400 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,290 shares. 7,746 were reported by Valicenti Advisory Service. Compton Capital Ri stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 126,239 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 1,416 are held by Azimuth Cap Management Ltd. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 14,334 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $26.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,442 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,233 shares to 44,888 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,725 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

