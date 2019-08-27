As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Raised Position by $383,337; Premier Asset Managment Has Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $329,115 as Valuation Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 2,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $199.56. About 79,437 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 08/05/2018 – India’s ReNew Power files for IPO that could raise $1 bln; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs president and COO, was seen as supporting more business-friendly policies; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 88,815 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iat Reinsurance invested in 0.04% or 1,900 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nebraska-based Cls Investments has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Partners invested in 0.51% or 3.48M shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Lc, Texas-based fund reported 869 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Lc has 1.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,286 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.12% or 80,397 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 0.36% or 69,900 shares. Hilltop Holdings reported 5,589 shares. 6,175 were accumulated by First Merchants Corporation. Addenda Capital invested in 30,114 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.31% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cacti Asset Management Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 417,679 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares to 20,985 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,079 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Workhorse Group Takes Paper Hit Because Of Politically Fueled Share Run-Up – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Buys Stake In Self-Driving Outfit TuSimple – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Malaysia charges Goldman execs over 1MDB scandal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.