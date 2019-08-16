As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Jump Trading Has Decreased Position; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.66 Million

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 10,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.97M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Sees Fewer Funds Running More Money After MiFID; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.7% On Year

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 25,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 116,980 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 142,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 99,482 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Security National Tru invested in 4,160 shares. Va has invested 1.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1.71 million are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Stevens Capital Management LP stated it has 63,214 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 167,329 shares. Baxter Bros owns 34,408 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 45,719 shares. 184,825 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Limited. Allsquare Wealth Lc has 727 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 96,157 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 1.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Incorporated accumulated 0.83% or 61,980 shares. Atria Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.9% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Club Tru Com Na stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beck Mack Oliver has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Invest Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 131,800 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 67,573 shares. Martin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Amer Bank & Trust has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.47% or 7,319 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt reported 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Dillon And Assocs has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Natl Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 2.34M shares. Cambridge Advsrs reported 9,568 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,629 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,543 shares to 58,183 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

