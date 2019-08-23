As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Jhl Capital Group Has Lowered Holding by $10.18 Million; As Perficient Com (PRFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Perficient Inc Com (PRFT) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 42,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The hedge fund held 13,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 55,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Perficient Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 160,955 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.7% On Year; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.13 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

