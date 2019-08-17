As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Ingalls & Snyder Boosted by $2.32 Million Its Position; As Deere (DE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Position

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 12,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 112,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, up from 100,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MAKAREM TO JOIN FINANCIAL & STRATEGIC INVESTORS GRP; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL `STAY WITHIN GUARDRAILS’ SAYS LYON; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GOLDMAN SACHS (SENIOR AT A3) & AFFIL

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Deere (DE) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 34,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.40M shares traded or 53.61% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 2,426 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt LP holds 91,597 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 7,773 shares. 24,480 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Co. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers holds 1,760 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 28,614 shares stake. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd holds 4.05% or 270,050 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 10,536 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 118,105 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Burt Wealth, Maryland-based fund reported 40 shares. Markel invested in 0.54% or 168,880 shares. Mathes Communication accumulated 9,549 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,023 shares to 192,770 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,940 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Reit Corp (NYSE:O) by 54,960 shares to 98,677 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Reit (NYSE:WY).