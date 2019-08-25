As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rnc Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 46,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 148,881 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 102,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 292,336 shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 11,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 20/03/2018 – Cohn â€” the former Goldman Sachs executive â€” resigned as NEC director earlier this month over disagreements with Trump on the implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMODITIES HEAD CURRIE ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT & COO

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,412 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 591,700 are held by Swedbank. 24,716 are owned by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Howard Cap Mngmt stated it has 66,161 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 3,666 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dnb Asset As accumulated 45,029 shares. Fiera invested in 0% or 2,264 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,451 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Com New York, New York-based fund reported 2,242 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,481 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. 235 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aviance Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,698 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 28,383 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $72.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 997,363 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).