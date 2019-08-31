As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped by $2.18 Million Its Position; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $801,724

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 3,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 67,414 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97M, up from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MOVE ALCOVER FROM LONDON TO MADRID: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.6% In May 19 Wk; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 23/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT WITH GOLDMAN; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT RAISES $250M FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN, PSP INVESTMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp owns 130,733 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Lc invested in 388,142 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.13 million shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Premier Asset owns 49,220 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 159,481 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 267,202 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 136,957 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & Tru holds 2,045 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 45,029 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,035 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 284,635 shares. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 208,254 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

