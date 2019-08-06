As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $2.18 Million; As Celanese (CE) Share Price Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Upped Stake by $3.86 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 12/04/2018 – BusinessNewsNetwork: BNN EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie says buy commodities, not equities; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 39,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 328,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39 million, up from 289,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.18M shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,902 are owned by Stillwater Inv Limited Co. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company owns 70,517 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Schroder Inv Gru invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maple Mgmt has invested 1.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bartlett & Ltd Liability holds 0% or 606 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 420,000 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 15,438 shares. Texas-based Maverick Cap has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 33,217 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,550 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 298 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.11% or 300,592 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 234 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 112,850 shares to 260,926 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 25,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,132 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 60 shares. James Invest Rech stated it has 211,099 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 147,588 shares stake. Cleararc has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Zpr Inv, a Florida-based fund reported 5,472 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.15% or 293,034 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 11,749 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.44% or 2.81 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas owns 0.16% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 19,910 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 7,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited, a New York-based fund reported 2,174 shares.