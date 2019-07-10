As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Eagle Capital Management Increased by $96.95 Million Its Position; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Valuation Rose While Castleark Management Boosted by $788,424 Its Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $206.38. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GOLDMAN SACHS (SENIOR AT A3) & AFFIL; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – The world will have a global cryptocurrency, but it won’t be bitcoin, says ex-Goldman president Gary Cohn; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 17/04/2018 – Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Malaysia upset

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 8,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 98,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 275,970 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10,984 shares to 56,060 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,853 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 45,210 shares to 46,830 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 128,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,066 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).