As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $8.33 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stake by $1.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5793.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 43,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 44,377 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 82 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – Frank Chaparro: Scoop: Goldman Sachs launches GS Accelerate, a new incubator that’ll create a startup engine within the bank ht; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 27/04/2018 – Alyson Shontell: BI scoop: Goldman Sachs has mumps! A spokesperson declined to comment

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 26,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 514,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.46 million, down from 540,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 295,632 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 5,499 shares to 12,103 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 16,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,723 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 2,556 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability New York reported 0.04% stake. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,065 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,582 shares. International Inc Ca reported 949 shares stake. Bamco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). North Carolina-based Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prelude Cap Ltd Llc owns 4,050 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ckw Gp reported 525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.98M shares. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,329 shares. The California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 0.59% or 21,568 shares. D E Shaw & owns 27,662 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation owns 47,108 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 146,870 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $196.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 56,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 863,179 are owned by Baillie Gifford And. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 254,696 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 5,100 shares. 265 were reported by Tower Capital Limited (Trc). Castleark Mgmt owns 254,571 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 31,789 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 33,760 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Sei Invests Communications stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,596 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 2,493 shares. Bamco Incorporated stated it has 4.11M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,271 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc stated it has 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).