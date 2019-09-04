As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.80 Million Its Stake; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $396,154; Share Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 20,259 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 21,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $295.42. About 804,766 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 9,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, down from 13,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.67. About 1.05M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem; 08/04/2018 – Goldman CEO’s deputy can’t stop, won’t stop spinning records; 22/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.6% In May 19 Wk; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Takes Troubled Portuguese Loan to the U.K.’s Top Court; 08/03/2018 – Several banks have attempted to join the group in recent years. ICBC Standard joined in 2016 after months of wrangling over conditions and an application from at least one other, Goldman Sachs was declined, sources in LPMCL member banks said

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.19 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,644 shares to 36,116 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,900 shares. Vestor Capital Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,292 shares stake. Penobscot Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 4,945 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested in 0.48% or 50,203 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,966 shares in its portfolio. Lau Assoc Lc owns 850 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greatmark Invest holds 1,460 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,288 shares. Castleark Management Limited accumulated 142,994 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited, a New York-based fund reported 11,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 35,131 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Lc owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,557 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Co accumulated 2,339 shares. Cap Interest Invsts reported 8.18 million shares. Raymond James & reported 206,288 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Profit Inv Mngmt has invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sfmg Llc invested in 0.05% or 1,671 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.75% or 42,137 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 219,361 shares. Florida-based Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Intl Inc Ca owns 949 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 2,278 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,212 shares to 101,597 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.