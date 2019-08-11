As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped by $537,600 Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $467,775

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has a surprising hobby: disc jockeying. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Mgmt Incorporated invested in 39,241 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation owns 1.40 million shares. Needham Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,700 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 344,774 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 172,200 shares. Swedbank reported 5.18M shares. 25,127 are held by Colrain Cap Ltd. Reaves W H And Co reported 1,200 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware has invested 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Matthew 25 Corporation has 8.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 11,419 shares. Gradient Invests, a Minnesota-based fund reported 65,169 shares. Drw Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,318 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt owns 58,907 shares.

