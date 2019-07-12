As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; As Care Com (CRCM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.35. About 3.66 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Korea Herald: Goldman is said to add crypto contracts without trading Bitcoins; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 20/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Listens to Jazz While Dreaming of the Circus; 07/03/2018 – U.S. INVESTMENT BANK TO RELOCATE MEMBERS OF STAFF IN DERIVATIVES, DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS WORKING ON GERMAN ACCOUNTS; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 555.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 28,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 583,471 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J. Crew taps banks for IPO of apparel business Madewell: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#CryptoCorner: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: $GS) CEO Talks Interest in Crypto, Binance Speaking to Facebook (Nasdaq: $FB) About Libra Listing – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Investors Just Got Some Good News – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Company holds 7,266 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Wealthcare Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 110 shares. Lincoln holds 3,065 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Braun Stacey Associates holds 0.61% or 48,046 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1,330 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 0.2% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Circle Company, Maryland-based fund reported 17,100 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 21,716 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd reported 4,737 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.89 billion for 10.12 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 12,302 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 305,022 shares. 708,623 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd Co. Jasper Ridge LP has 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 13,115 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 190,874 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 17,588 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 969,981 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 243,464 shares. 31,015 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 266,451 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service holds 0% or 188,889 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 22,106 shares. Glenmede Na has 417 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 51,552 shares.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Care.com -13% on WSJ report on caregiver screening – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Care.com adding caregiver checks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “E-Cig Ban Stubs Out This Tobacco Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Care.com, Inc. – CRCM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 29,517 shares to 25,802 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 142,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).