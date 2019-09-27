As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.08 Million Its Holding; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Stake in Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Has Raised by $29.51 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.39. About 927,192 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN CAPITAL MARKETS AS CLIENT DEMAND FOR BALANCE SHEET HAS REBOUNDED -CFO; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2019 GAS PRICE F/C 22% TO $5.50/MMBTU; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings so buy the market here; 19/03/2018 – Goldman chief Jörg Kukies named as German deputy finance minister; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 556,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.23 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 215,614 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 142,001 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 44,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Brant Point Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 86,326 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 89,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 38,100 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has 0.05% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 495,202 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 178,600 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.1% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 1.18 million shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : LULU, PVH, FIVE, SNX, VRNT, FUL, RMBL, AEYE, PYDS, CTEK, ROSE, RKDA – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pullback ‘golden’ time to buy Verint – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 66,500 shares to 208,500 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 51,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,811 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Regl Bkg (KRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 601 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,141 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 220,366 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,692 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,875 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 5,031 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,091 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh stated it has 581,742 shares. Channing Mngmt Llc reported 17,404 shares stake. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Insight 2811 owns 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,262 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma has 7,146 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.42 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.