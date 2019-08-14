As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Lifted Position; Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $1.16 Million

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 2.12M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Advent to seek buyer for conveyor belt firm Ammeraal Beltech; 23/03/2018 – Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video); 21/03/2018 – Major banks earned more in metals than oil last year; 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE CHIEF IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA AFTER CO-CHIEF KUKIES JOINS GERMAN FIN MIN; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 36,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 7.19M shares traded or 123.50% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.