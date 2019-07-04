As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted by $1.17 Million Its Holding; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Trimmed Its Holding

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, up from 119,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 14/03/2018 – Goldman’s Black Box Charity Reveals Tech Billionaires (Video); 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PACT WITH N.Y., FED COVERS 2008-2013 CONDUCT; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN; 12/03/2018 – A new generation taking the reins at Goldman Sachs is a good thing, according to @JimCramer; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 13/03/2018 – iSpecimen® Director of Marketing Jeff Goldman to Present Cutting-Edge Biobanking Strategy; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 20,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,249 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 166,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 26,327 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Ltd Liability reported 33,275 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt owns 0.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,088 shares. Private Mgmt Gp, a California-based fund reported 33,217 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 26,000 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.02% or 1,776 shares. Bryn Mawr Communication has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,481 shares. 11,960 were reported by Consolidated Inv Grp Limited Liability. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,137 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 129,441 shares. Moreover, Telos Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,020 shares. Eastern Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 0.44% or 2,592 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 39,929 shares to 163,226 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,456 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 85,835 shares to 356,452 shares, valued at $71.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 20,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,230 are held by Coldstream Management. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 10,653 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 27,340 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 9,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 61,116 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 3,247 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Clarivest Asset Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.15% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 106,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 25,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc invested in 1,373 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Company invested in 0% or 177 shares.