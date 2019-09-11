As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Roundview Capital Upped Its Position by $353,923; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $1.52 Million as Stock Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 503,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.20 million, down from 516,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 1.02 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.63. About 2.59 million shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 08/03/2018 – NORDEA NDA.ST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 101.7 FROM SEK 100; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,637 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Virginia-based Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.28% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Twin Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 155,070 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 6,773 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.65M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 10,241 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,743 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 903 shares. Ntv Asset Lc holds 0.06% or 1,700 shares. Gam Ag holds 13,803 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Charter Trust Com accumulated 0.06% or 3,888 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57,702 shares to 6.74 million shares, valued at $539.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 13,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $159.17M for 23.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.