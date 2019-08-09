As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $17.19 Million; Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees `Extraordinary Time’ for Dealmaking; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MAKAREM TO JOIN FINANCIAL & STRATEGIC INVESTORS GRP; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares to 77,388 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barometer Cap Mgmt has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,600 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated invested in 42,074 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Barclays Public holds 7.89M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Inv Mgmt accumulated 26,086 shares. Copeland Capital Llc invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 2.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,566 shares. Avalon Advsrs has 4.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stadion Money Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,402 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 1,154 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bangor State Bank invested in 0.78% or 21,845 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp reported 1.19 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 119,394 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 20.08M shares. Becker Capital Mngmt owns 429,477 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 385,917 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

