As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Lau Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $324,700; Generation Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $85.20 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 535,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.10M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 758,980 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table)

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.12. About 691,614 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/03/2018 – People are policy, whether in Washington or Asia. The resignation of the chief White House economic adviser, Gary Cohn, affirms that principle. The role of the former Goldman Sachs president as a source of confidence for international partners and as a significant impediment to U.S; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job, says Cramer; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap stated it has 45,397 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 83,649 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 254,822 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 164,444 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.35% or 764,762 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors owns 3,043 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 6.86 million shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs accumulated 1,521 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 1,502 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 6,620 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regal Advsr Limited Liability reported 14,607 shares. Mairs And reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83 million shares to 20.92 million shares, valued at $894.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

