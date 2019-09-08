As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Lifted Its Stake; Broadwood Capital Upped Its Biotime (BTX) Stake by $3.76 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 48,485 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 45,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS DAVID SOLOMON NAMED SOLE PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, but trading results fall short; 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp owns 72,620 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 94,147 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Fifth Third Bank reported 1,420 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 46,519 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd stated it has 14,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Limited has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 119,900 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. 328,202 are held by Price Cap Mngmt Incorporated. 6,005 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Reilly Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 4,657 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,200 were accumulated by King Luther Mgmt. Fred Alger Management Inc has 60 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 8,527 shares. Jbf invested in 1,500 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 358,248 shares. Ckw Financial holds 525 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 130,733 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Plc holds 0.23% or 2.12 million shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability reported 798 shares. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.16 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 0.18% stake. Private Advisors holds 0.08% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 111,514 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.