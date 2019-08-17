As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake; As Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Market Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped Holding by $1.03 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,019 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS DEEPWATER OIL PROJECTS ARE BECOMING PROFITABLE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 03/04/2018 – IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT – TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCE CORP IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$50 MLN

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 3.34 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE NOTIFICATION OF AN PURCHASE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda ZAR1.57B; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS MASAKHANE OPS TO REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PROBE; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITOR; 30/03/2018 – MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS UNDERGROUND PROBE TO TAKE 1 WEEK; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PRODUCTION FROM REST OF MINES MAKING UP DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, StoneCo, and Sibanye Gold Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sibanye CEO sees potential for buying South African gold assets – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sibanye-Stillwater: The Issues At Hand – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Plunged on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sibanye: Lonmin Deal Will Add To The Attraction Of Its PGMs Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo! Finance News” on January 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited holds 55,787 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Field & Main Bancorporation holds 5,536 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,048 shares. Td Asset Management has 385,562 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,612 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 188,495 are owned by Sei Investments. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.62M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 60 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 3,337 shares. Portland Counsel holds 84,000 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com owns 4,108 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 42,137 shares.