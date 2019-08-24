As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $17.19 Million; Csx Com (CSX) Shares Declined While Harvest Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $355,200

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corporation Il stated it has 43,148 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0.03% or 376,962 shares. Independent invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock Inc invested in 21.98M shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&R Capital Mgmt reported 200 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.25% or 267,202 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0.08% or 1.32M shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr Llc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1,812 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,619 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers Inc. 3,405 were accumulated by Aldebaran Financial Inc. Philadelphia stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Comm Bancshares invested in 61,220 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 514,022 shares. 2,861 are held by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 68,185 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company reported 203 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Payden And Rygel holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv invested in 0.9% or 49,763 shares. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,319 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,561 shares in its portfolio.

