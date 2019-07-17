As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 361,482 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Says Riskiest Junk Bonds Are Most `Mispriced’ Since 2007

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 160,500 shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $169.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. Another trade for 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 68,039 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 125,095 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 492,666 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP stated it has 287,930 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 643,762 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gru reported 17,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has 0.38% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company invested 0.13% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Duff & Phelps Investment has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Illinois-based First Advisors LP has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Street holds 4.06M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested in 0% or 13 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc owns 42 shares. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 48,490 shares. 1,050 were accumulated by Birmingham Al. Maverick Cap invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cortland Advisers Lc owns 129,441 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 471,492 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc invested in 9,780 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nottingham Advisors accumulated 1,064 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 116,305 are held by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 2,556 shares. 896,534 were reported by Boston Partners. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Management reported 0.09% stake.

