As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Lifted Its Holding; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 9,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,308 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 55,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 5.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 1,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $216.88. About 827,229 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.5% In Apr 21 Wk; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Pa; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 8,992 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 3.66% or 6.93M shares. Summit Fin Strategies invested in 2,074 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Inc holds 2.88M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 86,062 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc reported 28,320 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,617 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Gru has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Street Corp has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 3.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D E Shaw And Com holds 0.23% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 12,867 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Ltd invested in 8,572 shares. Btr, California-based fund reported 130,749 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 3,575 shares to 159,678 shares, valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,980 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).