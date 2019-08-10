As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $2.18 Million; As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Green Street Investors Upped Holding

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 1.89M shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N PUTS SOME LONDON-BASED STAFF ON NOTICE FOR MOVE TO FRANKFURT BY EARLY SUMMER; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

