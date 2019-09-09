As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Fdx Advisors Trimmed Cincinnati Finl Com (CINF) Stake by $337,705 as Market Value Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Gas Natural Target at EUR19.5; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com (CINF) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 3,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 7,139 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, down from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 452,008 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 0.05% or 126,360 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 4,349 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 23,211 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.02% or 52,627 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 39,564 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 50,845 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 537,883 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 425,740 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 107,041 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 0.16% or 22,365 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 11,635 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 34,692 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alabama-based Welch Group Lc has invested 3.11% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 6,390 were accumulated by Curbstone Fin Management. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 182 shares stake.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.41 million for 36.37 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,063 shares to 6,543 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Usd High.