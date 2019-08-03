As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Destination Wealth Management Cut by $300,010 Its Stake; Kahn Brothers Group Has Cut Holding in Mbia (MBI) as Share Price Declined

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 1,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 257 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 1,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC risks of a trade war have increased; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investing & Lending Rev $2.09B; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Mbia (MBI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 119,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.01 billion, down from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Mbia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 619,911 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd holds 583,702 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 150,248 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc has invested 0.07% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 4,752 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited reported 279,436 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.05% or 49,683 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 5,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 113,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 266,909 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 37,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fine Lp owns 7.47M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 395,373 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2.63M shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 428,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 159,481 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 98,638 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 31,791 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com holds 189,269 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.1% or 750,153 shares in its portfolio. Greenbrier Prns Mngmt Lc has 0.51% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantum Capital Mngmt has 2,228 shares. Toth Finance Advisory reported 140 shares. Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Lc has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dupont Capital holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,519 shares. 1,176 are held by Intersect Cap Llc. Insight 2811 accumulated 1,310 shares or 0.19% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.02% or 235 shares in its portfolio. First Tru holds 0.02% or 1,144 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 1,258 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23,208 shares to 216,559 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

