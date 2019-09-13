As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lowered Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Holding by $572,732

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 55,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 442,660 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc analyzed 2,617 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 280,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.42 million, down from 283,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 349,130 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,986 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,693 shares, and cut its stake in O'reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 50,697 shares to 449,558 shares, valued at $73.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 8,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year's $6.28 per share. GS's profit will be $1.99B for 9.95 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

