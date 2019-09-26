As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Cacti Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $561,000; Visa (V) Holder Suntrust Banks Trimmed Stake

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.37M, up from 203,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: OPEN-MINDED TO IDEA OF BUYING A COMMERCIAL LENDER; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 11,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 807,062 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07 million, down from 818,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

