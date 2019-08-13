As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.52. About 1.48M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s […]; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 5,329 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,968 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, up from 85,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.



Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,817 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 61,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,794 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 3.58M shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 65,384 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated reported 2.82% stake. First Dallas Secs holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,727 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 68,663 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,026 shares. The Oklahoma-based Asset Mgmt Advsrs has invested 7.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Invest has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 4.74M shares. American Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.53% or 42,874 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 47,877 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 57,681 shares. Ensemble Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% or 12,645 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc reported 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs owns 494,937 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 171,044 are owned by Voloridge Management Lc. Horizon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,363 shares. American Century Inc reported 3,100 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 188,495 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6,575 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 71 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Co reported 32,858 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Llc reported 730 shares stake. Guardian LP has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Howard Cap Management stated it has 66,161 shares. Check Cap Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,330 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 34,408 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.09 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.