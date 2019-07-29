As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Upped Its Stake; Anadarko Petroleum Common (APC) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Upped Its Stake by $493,785

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Common (APC) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,948 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 33,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.38 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11953.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 35,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,160 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL `STAY WITHIN GUARDRAILS’ SAYS LYON; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo; 27/03/2018 – NEW: Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs’ Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs International reveals UK gender pay gap; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 8,407 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 3,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares to 100,687 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 42,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,545 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

