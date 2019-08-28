As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Raging Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) Holding Lifted by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 70,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, down from 72,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $199.06. About 332,756 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon In Line to Be Next Goldman Sachs CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Christian Mueller-Glissmann; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 249,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 242,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 1.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.98 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invests holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 33,275 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 35,825 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc owns 6,976 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc invested in 214,682 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 216,750 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Com invested 0.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Texas-based Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.46% or 7,335 shares. Huber Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% or 22,200 shares in its portfolio. Addison Capital Co holds 17,215 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.23% or 6,070 shares. Donald Smith reported 33,270 shares.

