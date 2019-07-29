As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut by $969,707 Its Holding; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Tri Continental (TY) Stake by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 31,211 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 5,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,269 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34M, down from 194,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN; 04/05/2018 – UK DMO names banks for sale of 2071 gilt in mid-May; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Banking Rev $1.79B; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN, VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Equity Sales Drop 1.2% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays, JPMorgan, others face UK class action over currency-rigging – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 10.02 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.