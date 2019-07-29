As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, M&T Bank Has Raised Holding; As Zillow Group (Z) Market Valuation Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Holding by $3.37 Million

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2355300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 47,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,108 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $220.91. About 723,162 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades; 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/03/2018 – Accused Wine Thief in Court Over Goldman Exec’s Missing Bottles; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 486,380 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zillow Group Stock Dropped 17% in March – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Zillow Group At $20, Earn 8.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA RTX Studio Laptops and Mobile Workstations â€” Purpose-Built for Creators â€” Coming from Every Major OEM – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence Stocks – Nasdaq” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:Z – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,552 shares to 168,188 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 113,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,345 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).