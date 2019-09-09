As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Lau Associates Has Raised by $324,700 Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Maintained by America First Investment Advisors Llc

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.17% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 7.36M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $211.81. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MAKAREM TO JOIN FINANCIAL & STRATEGIC INVESTORS GRP; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Is Said Financing Mubadala $8 Billion Petrobras Unit Bid; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 10/05/2018 – Seeking IMF Credit Is ‘Bold Move’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 16/03/2018 – Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 543,240 shares. Needham Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.22% or 15,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 10.25 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp reported 1.27 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 325 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.25% or 1.29M shares. Keating Counselors owns 2.89% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 146,765 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 16,939 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 419,532 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Mercantile Comm holds 17,428 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sun Life reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 11,143 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 152,612 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Network invested in 0.01% or 50 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Guardian Advsrs LP owns 1,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 4,230 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 11.39 million shares or 1.8% of the stock. Barrett Asset Ltd Llc invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited stated it has 1,760 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Incorporated has 0.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 115,284 were accumulated by American Group Inc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.33% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 118,105 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 1,325 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability holds 1,276 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 7,330 shares. D L Carlson Grp invested in 17,394 shares or 0.98% of the stock.