As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Lau Associates Boosted by $324,700 Its Holding; Tieton Capital Management Stake in Steelcase (SCS) Has Decreased by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Venture of Zell and Goldman Sachs Acquire Office Building, Mall and Development Firm in Argentina; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates 2 Goldman Sachs Liquid Reserve Plus Funds; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 410,789 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advsrs Lc reported 251,226 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 15,824 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 13,452 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). C M Bidwell Associates, a Hawaii-based fund reported 3,240 shares. Citadel Limited reported 316,931 shares. Jefferies Gp Llc holds 14,223 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 3.27M are owned by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 500 shares. Etrade Limited has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Prudential Plc stated it has 607,400 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Prelude Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 17,519 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) by 33,885 shares to 245,323 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) A Strong Buy After Wednesday’s ‘Puzzling’ Decline – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares to 43,018 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,387 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).