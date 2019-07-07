As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Lau Associates Boosted by $324,700 Its Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 9,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, down from 176,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein likely to step down by December – NYT; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Associate reported 30,840 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 6,751 shares. Clark Estates has 1.6% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). King Luther Mgmt owns 1,200 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc invested in 0.75% or 42,137 shares. Matrix Asset Inc has invested 1.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 1,200 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 2,045 are held by Parkside Savings Bank. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,898 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 537,844 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.28% or 975,587 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,715 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 6,370 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tennessee-based Patten Grp has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 34,908 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,620 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1.41% or 579,183 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,046 shares. Moreover, Hrt Finance Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,107 shares. Blackrock has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 43.87M shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.15% or 15,889 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp invested 3.67% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.