As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Jhl Capital Group Cut Stake by $10.18 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Holding Lifted by Private Wealth Partners Llc

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 307,720 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Document; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Inst Trust Company NA Buys Into Avaya Holdings; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 20/03/2018 – Fink tank BlackRock’s computer-powered investing […]; 16/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS VALMET STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Net Asset Value(s); 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Privacy Policy; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,422 shares to 100,760 shares, valued at $13.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 42,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,494 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).