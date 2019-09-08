As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cut Its Holding by $6.21 Million; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Holder Carderock Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.64 million, down from 452,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – BURBERRY GROUP: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sach’s Harvey Schwartz gave the company an ultimatum for Lloyd Blankfein’s CEO position – and it completely backfired

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.07 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 74,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 12,700 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% or 4,625 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 230,957 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin stated it has 81,597 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 317,600 shares. Moreover, Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has 0.06% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7,181 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Chevy Chase Holdings has 147,410 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The California-based Advisor Partners Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). First Manhattan holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 254 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.04% or 98,098 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2.20M shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9,195 shares to 24,851 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 258,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $33.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Indiana-based Donaldson Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birinyi Associates Incorporated owns 21,443 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,611 shares. First National Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ntv Asset Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,141 shares. 600 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.57% or 20,012 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle Co invested 2.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shell Asset invested in 44,702 shares. Private Capital, New York-based fund reported 1,425 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru owns 55,787 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2,869 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hartford holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 48,490 shares.

