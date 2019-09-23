As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Increased Its Position; Alta Capital Management Increases Position in Tjx Companies (TJX)

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 42,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 97,281 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, up from 54,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 5.49 million shares traded or 141.77% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 17/04/2018 – Goldman is traditionally known for investment banking, wealth management and trading, but moved into consumer lending with its online bank in 2016; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 939,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.66M, up from 931,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49 million shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,890 shares to 215,003 shares, valued at $48.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hthwy Cl B (BRKB) by 81,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,892 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 12,770 shares to 220,923 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,613 shares, and cut its stake in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA).