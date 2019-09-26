As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Stake by $28.56 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake Has Increased by Westchester Capital Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 80.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 160,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.66 million, up from 88,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $262. About 64,174 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12M, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $209.41. About 188,884 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO; 05/04/2018 – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End–Update; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN LEVERAGED FINANCE CO-HEADS SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare CEO, CFO to join Centeneâ€™s executive leadership team – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.47 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

