As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Cut by $350,976 Its Holding; Spinnaker Trust Holding in International Business Machines (IBM) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $206.48. About 845,170 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – A new generation taking the reins at Goldman Sachs is a good thing, according to @JimCramer; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c Vs. 75c; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 1.62 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 31,791 shares. Synovus Fin has 14,716 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tuttle Tactical holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,230 shares. The Florida-based Transamerica Advisors has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nomura Holdings has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 1,085 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Trust owns 56,866 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kistler holds 1,011 shares. Markel has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nbt Bank N A New York invested in 8,610 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 9,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,677 shares to 46,182 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 14,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mngmt has 70,933 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 39,036 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Co reported 4.62% stake. Janney Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cls Llc holds 0% or 1,057 shares in its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton owns 1,997 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lourd Capital Lc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Coastline Company reported 7,168 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 7,549 shares. Lafayette Invs reported 1.65% stake. Hills Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parthenon Limited has 0.9% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,123 shares to 6,745 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).