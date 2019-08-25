As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Lau Associates Has Upped Stake; Air Lease (AL) Holding Has Boosted by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents are leading candidates to replace him – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 22/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.6% In May 19 Wk; 17/04/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S – COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN DOES NOT SEE ITALY SPREADS WIDENING TO LEVELS THAT WOULD CREATE SYSTEMIC RIPPLE EFFECTS ACROSS EURO ZONE

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares to 112,783 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Incorporated has invested 1.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 31 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 216,750 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Company holds 0.03% or 7,252 shares in its portfolio. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.33% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,729 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 1,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr has 2,682 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,719 shares. Wharton Business Group stated it has 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 800 are owned by Bamco Ny. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 66,133 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Duff Phelps Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

