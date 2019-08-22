As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $8.25 Million; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Addenda Capital Trimmed Stake by $1.82 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 259,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 807,710 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 12.04M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $202.71. About 822,092 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jone; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FAIL IN VOTE

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,242 shares to 55,278 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.15 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Lc has 2.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 42,744 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.62 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Matthew 25 Management holds 12.64% or 176,500 shares in its portfolio. 206,288 are owned by Raymond James And. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1,625 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Inv holds 3,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5 shares. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,267 shares. 25,290 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 4,738 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 513,615 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 7,746 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 100 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd stated it has 126,239 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).