As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Position by $537,600; Reaves W H & Company Decreased Its Stake in Bce Com New (BCE) by $8.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 181,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.12M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 363,498 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $213.57. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Earvin Johnson’s infrastructure partnership hires Goldman banker – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination; 03/04/2018 – Goldman to Invest In Argentine Venture Through Merchant Banking Division; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MENA CEO YOUNAN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,480 were accumulated by Bb&T Lc. Stillwater Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.93% or 11,902 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Incorporated Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cambridge Investment Inc holds 0.03% or 16,489 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 53,831 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 90,041 shares. Ima Wealth has 0.96% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,852 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.08% stake. Locust Wood Advisers Llc reported 270,050 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 1,091 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jhl Cap Gp Limited Liability holds 22,000 shares. Blume Mngmt reported 2.5% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 66,630 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,054 shares. Cullinan Associates Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,372 shares to 4,048 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 42,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,822 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

