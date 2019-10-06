As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $28.56 Million; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Position in At&T (T) by $666,435

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 20,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 536,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.96M, up from 515,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12M, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 30.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 06/03/2018 – COHN SAYS IT WAS AN HONOR TO SERVE HIS COUNTRY IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION -STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sach’s Harvey Schwartz gave the company an ultimatum for Lloyd Blankfein’s CEO position – and it completely backfired; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will FedEx Continue to Fall? – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q3 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update: New September Dividend Record – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: T, UBER, LYFT, IWM, RH – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 More Reason to Love Enterprise Products Partners – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,255 shares to 225,243 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 100,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,782 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 375 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.27% or 178,339 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Inv Management invested in 165,677 shares. Hexavest invested 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Portland Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,055 shares stake. Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 2.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.69% or 86.82 million shares. Utah-based Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.17% or 17,980 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 26,310 shares. Parsons Capital Ri invested 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 144,347 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,373 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 353,435 were accumulated by Colony Gru Limited Company.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman critic turns bull – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Tru Commerce reported 1,111 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co has 0.34% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,900 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.49% or 280,626 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 60,380 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.22% or 68,588 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). City Communication accumulated 677 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Company reported 324,561 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corporation reported 172,900 shares.