As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $350,976; Synnex (SNX) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.45 Million

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 25,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,473 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, down from 133,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.91. About 218,587 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 13/04/2018 – Melrose Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List, Rated Buy; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table)

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Upcoming IPOs for July – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 133,000 shares. 65,816 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,456 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 67,374 shares. Haverford Tru Company has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,287 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 5,587 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.53% or 6,000 shares. Overbrook accumulated 3,611 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.05% or 2,726 shares. Moreover, Sit Inv Assoc has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.29% or 6,809 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 18,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 769 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares to 31,773 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 10,000 shares to 421,500 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 14,649 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Paradigm Management New York reported 107,473 shares stake. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.64% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Bahl And Gaynor has 0.05% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 57,675 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.97% or 101,253 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 7,308 shares. Ameriprise holds 516,582 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 111,258 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% or 58,427 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.12% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).